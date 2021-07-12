Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $749,300.00.

Shares of CSTL stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.26. 11,114 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

