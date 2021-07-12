Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) Insider Sells 4,995 Shares of Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CRWD) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.90, for a total value of $1,173,325.50.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Shawn Henry sold 7,451 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.51, for a total value of $1,754,785.01.

NYSE CRWD traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $261.51. The stock had a trading volume of 113,202 shares.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

