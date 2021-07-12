Insider Selling: CVD Equipment Co. (NYSE:CVV) Director Sells 30,602 Shares of Stock

CVD Equipment Co. (NYSE:CVV) Director Leonard A. Rosenbaum sold 30,602 shares of CVD Equipment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,058.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.37. The company had a trading volume of 388 shares.

CVD Equipment Company Profile

CVD Equipment Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

