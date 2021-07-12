Insider Selling: Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) Insider Sells 18,435 Shares of Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65.

DRNA traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.03. The company had a trading volume of 19,357 shares.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

