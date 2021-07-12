Insider Selling: Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) Insider Sells 90,133 Shares of Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NYSE:DBX) insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45.

Shares of DBX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.77. 143,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.