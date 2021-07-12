Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Sells 3,315 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE:EA) CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $489,393.45.

Shares of EA stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,946,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,399. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

