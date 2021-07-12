Insider Selling: Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) Insider Sells 3,260 Shares of Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NYSE:HCAT) insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,260 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $182,103.60.

Shares of HCAT stock traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,030 shares.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

