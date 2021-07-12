Insider Selling: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) SVP Sells 2,347 Shares of Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47.
Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,041. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.
Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile
See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?
Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.