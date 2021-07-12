Insider Selling: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) SVP Sells 2,347 Shares of Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NYSE:JKHY) SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $167.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,041. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

