Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 12,597 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.

On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.

On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.

MEDP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,235. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $260.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

