Insider Selling: Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO Sells 12,597 Shares of Stock

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) CEO August J. Troendle sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total value of $2,309,533.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
August J. Troendle also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 7th, August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $824,829.42.
- On Tuesday, June 29th, August J. Troendle sold 4,926 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $892,147.86.
- On Tuesday, April 20th, August J. Troendle sold 17,623 shares of Medpace stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.44, for a total value of $3,215,140.12.
MEDP stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $184.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,235. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.72 and a 1-year high of $196.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.64. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 1.34.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Medpace by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Medpace Company Profile
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
