Insider Selling: Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML) Director Kyle Stevenson sold 15,000 shares of Millennial Lithium stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.42, for a total transaction of C$21,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,823,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,589,088.84.

Shares of ML traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$3.34. The company had a trading volume of 137,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,810. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$326.69 million and a PE ratio of -28.55. Millennial Lithium Corp. has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 55.38, a quick ratio of 54.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Millennial Lithium Company Profile

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

