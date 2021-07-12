Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NYSE:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,000.00.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Wednesday, July 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.76, for a total transaction of $1,158,800.00.

Shares of NYSE MRNA traded up $8.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $241.41. 126,562 shares of the stock were exchanged.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.