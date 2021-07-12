Insider Selling: Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CIO Sells 253,246 Shares of Stock

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:OPEN) CIO Daniel Morillo sold 253,246 shares of Opendoor Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $4,330,506.60.

NYSE:OPEN traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 296,744 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get Opendoor Technologies alerts:

Opendoor Technologies Company Profile

Opendoor Technologies Inc operates a digital platform for residential real estate in the United States. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell a home online. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

See Also: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Opendoor Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opendoor Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.