Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PLYA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.
PLYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 10,586 shares of the company traded hands.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Read More: Inverted Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.