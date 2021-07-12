Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PLYA) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PLYA) Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $296,800.00.

PLYA traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.23. 10,586 shares of the company traded hands.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.