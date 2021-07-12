Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 121,351 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 121,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $9,448,388.86. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE SDGR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 2,411 shares of the company traded hands.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

