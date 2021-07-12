Insider Selling: Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells 121,351 Shares of Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NYSE:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 121,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $9,448,388.86. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE SDGR traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 2,411 shares of the company traded hands.
About Schrödinger
See Also: What is Green Investing?
Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.