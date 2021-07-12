Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Sells 11,617 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 11,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $140,101.02.

SMED traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 155,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,951. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

