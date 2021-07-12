Insider Selling: Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Sells 11,617 Shares of Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NYSE:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 11,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $140,101.02.
SMED traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $10.13. 155,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,951. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $18.67.
About Sharps Compliance
