Insider Selling: Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) COO Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NYSE:TRHC) COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $345,520.00.

NYSE TRHC traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $48.74. 145,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,482. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

