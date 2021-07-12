Insider Selling: Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Sells $2,228,472.28 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 309,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $49.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.81. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $59.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. P.A.W. Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Teradata in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradata by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

