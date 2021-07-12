Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00.

Shares of PLCE stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,136 shares.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

