Insider Selling: The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) COO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NYSE:PLCE) COO Leah Swan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total transaction of $1,996,600.00.
Shares of PLCE stock traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.65. The company had a trading volume of 14,136 shares.
About The Children’s Place
Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.