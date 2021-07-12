Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $148,515.00.

Trupanion stock traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $110.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,287. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

