Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CFO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $148,515.00.

Shares of NYSE TRUP traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.59. 330,436 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,287. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.33 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

