Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) CFO Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00.

Shares of YMAB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,147 shares.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

