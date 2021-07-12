Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Sells 13,111 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NYSE:ZM) Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.57, for a total transaction of $4,740,544.27.

ZM stock traded down $6.07 on Monday, reaching $379.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,586 shares.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.