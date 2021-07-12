Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director Sells 3,250,000 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ZI) Director David Randall Winn sold 3,250,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $146,250,000.00.

Shares of ZI stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,482 shares.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

