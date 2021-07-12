Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires 144 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TGT opened at $248.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $250.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.56.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,131 shares of company stock worth $7,901,571 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.39.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

