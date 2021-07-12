Intellectus Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 17,742 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Lincoln National by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,054,000 after purchasing an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lincoln National by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 295,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 54,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 6.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC opened at $62.01 on Monday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $71.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.