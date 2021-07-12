Intellectus Partners LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other news, CMO Kenneth Allard sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.71, for a total value of $357,488.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,958.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $203,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,245,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,722 shares of company stock valued at $14,090,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $256.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.86 and a 12 month high of $258.31. The company has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.