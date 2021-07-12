Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,720 Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.6% in the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SWKS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.52.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $189.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. Analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.