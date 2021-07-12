Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 106 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,027,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,184,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,922 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,785,114,000 after acquiring an additional 335,722 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,997,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,529,436,000 after acquiring an additional 83,101 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,175,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,219,712,000 after acquiring an additional 137,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after purchasing an additional 733,987 shares during the period. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $186.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.04 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

