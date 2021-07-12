Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) will report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Inter Parfums’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.17. Inter Parfums reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inter Parfums will report full year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inter Parfums.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPAR. TheStreet upgraded Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,252. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.05. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $36.46 and a twelve month high of $78.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.64%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6,463.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

