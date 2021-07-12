International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.24 Billion

Analysts expect International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) to announce sales of $18.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.26 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.22 billion. International Business Machines posted sales of $18.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full year sales of $74.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $73.81 billion to $74.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $75.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $74.54 billion to $76.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,008,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 22.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,610,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228,318 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after purchasing an additional 943,571 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IBM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.15. The firm has a market cap of $125.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

