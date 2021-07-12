International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) PT Set at GBX 280 by UBS Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on IAG. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 204 ($2.67) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 222.31 ($2.90).

Get International Consolidated Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of IAG opened at GBX 178.60 ($2.33) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.41. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 233.26 ($3.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 195.48.

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

Recommended Story: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Consolidated Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.