International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Raised to Outperform at Scotiabank

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$5.50. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of IPCO stock traded down C$0.05 on Monday, hitting C$5.95. 39,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$924.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.29. International Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of C$1.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.26.

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. The company holds interests in a portfolio of oil and gas assets located in Canada, Malaysia, and France. As at December 31, 2020, it had a proved and probable reserves of 272 million barrels of oil equivalents. International Petroleum Corporation was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

