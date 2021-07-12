Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.59 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce $27.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.98 million. Intersect ENT reported sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 182.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year sales of $119.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.98 million to $119.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.82 million, with estimates ranging from $135.12 million to $145.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

XENT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upgraded Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

Shares of XENT stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Intersect ENT has a twelve month low of $14.68 and a twelve month high of $26.98. The company has a market cap of $646.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

