Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.49.

About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

