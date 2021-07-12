Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VKI opened at $12.46 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $12.49.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II
