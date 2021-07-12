Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.
Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $13.84.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile
