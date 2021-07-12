Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0529 per share by the investment management company on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of VMO stock opened at $13.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $13.84.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.