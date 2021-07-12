Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Randstad (RANJY)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Randstad (OTCMKTS: RANJY):

7/12/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

7/9/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/8/2021 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

6/30/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

6/22/2021 – Randstad was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Randstad was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. "

Randstad stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95 and a beta of 1.34. Randstad has a one year low of $23.04 and a one year high of $40.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.40.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

