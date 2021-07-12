Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report $109.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.07 million to $110.62 million. Invitae reported sales of $45.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $462.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $681.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Invitae in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In other Invitae news, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 14,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $450,682.20. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $121,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,793 shares of company stock worth $4,289,431 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,466,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,866. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.40. Invitae has a 12-month low of $25.24 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.