iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Shares Bought by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP raised its holdings in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $24,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in iQIYI by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IQ traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,236,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 0.84. iQIYI, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.14 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.32.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 18.11% and a negative return on equity of 72.30%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.50 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. iQIYI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

