iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,253 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 2.80% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $369,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

IEF stock opened at $116.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.86. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

