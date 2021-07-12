iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Cut by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $51.30 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $51.15 and a one year high of $51.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.33.

