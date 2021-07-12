iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $76.36

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $76.36 and last traded at $76.36, with a volume of 58 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 34,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:SUSL)

