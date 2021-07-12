iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 39,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $115.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,333. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $74.71 and a 1-year high of $118.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.56.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

