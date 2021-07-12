iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $444.30 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $270.85 and a 52 week high of $455.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $428.18.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

