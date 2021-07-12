iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP opened at $127.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.54. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.40 and a 1-year high of $128.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.