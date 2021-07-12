Islet Management LP Invests $17.21 Million in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Get American Well alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMWL. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on American Well in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on American Well from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

In related news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,940,356 shares in the company, valued at $36,866,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 132,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $2,382,394.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 726,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,091,528.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 594,041 shares of company stock valued at $9,453,602. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMWL traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.89. 42,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,741,196. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.90. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.