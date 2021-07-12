Islet Management LP Purchases New Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Islet Management LP purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,380,000. Islet Management LP owned about 0.32% of Apartment Income REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRC. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 942.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AIRC shares. Mizuho upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $70,417.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total value of $110,329.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,157,118.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,759 shares of company stock worth $525,916.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,487. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.17. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.42%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

