Islet Management LP Purchases New Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 255,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,330,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 57.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 3.2% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $2,987,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,992,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $317,410.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 877,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,390,655.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,903 shares of company stock worth $19,325,620. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DT traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $61.96. 36,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,888. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35. The company has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 237.73, a P/E/G ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $62.98.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $196.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.69 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

DT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on Dynatrace from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.04.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring.

