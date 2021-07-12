Islet Management LP Takes $15.80 Million Position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,000. Islet Management LP owned 0.16% of ContextLogic as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in ContextLogic by 286.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WISH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.97. 635,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,715,295. ContextLogic Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.52 and a 1 year high of $32.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of -1.91.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WISH. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.92.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 2,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $27,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,087 shares in the company, valued at $324,320.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 960,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,018.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

