Islet Management LP Takes $30.94 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,938,000. Alphabet makes up about 0.8% of Islet Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 468 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $18.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,528.79. 20,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,645. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,386.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,545.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.