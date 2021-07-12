Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Shares of ISDR opened at $26.80 on Thursday. Issuer Direct has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.93 million, a P/E ratio of 41.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William H. Everett sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $47,442.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Navellier & Associates Inc purchased a new position in Issuer Direct in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Issuer Direct by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corporation provides shareholder communications and compliance platforms, technologies, and services in the United States and internationally. The company provides Platform id., a cloud-based subscription platform that manages the events of customers to distribute their messages to constituents, investors, markets, and regulatory systems; whistleblower hotline, which delivers secure notifications and basic incident workflow management processes that align with a company's corporate governance whistleblower policy; proxy module, a real-time voting platform for customers and their shareholders of record; and stock transfer module, a cloud-based platform, which provides access to real-time information about their shareholders, stock ledgers, and reports, as well as issues new shares.

